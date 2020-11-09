Dawson vs. Tolar
7:00 p.m. Thursday
At Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado
RECORDS: Dawson is 6-4. Tolar is 4-6.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dawson: OL/LB Levi Elkins, OL/LB Seth Springer, OL/DL Cameron Spain, OL/DL Ely Lachney. Tolar: RB/LB Colton Tuggle, OL/DL Landon Galindo, OL/LB Jasen Stephens, WR/DB Matt Moore.
LAST WEEK: With a bye week last week, Dawson had some time to get over typical end-of-season nagging injuries and begin playoff preparations a week early. In the regular season finale two weeks ago in Italy, the Bulldogs fell to the district champion Italy Gladiators, 28-14, when Italy scored two second-half touchdowns to break a halftime tie. Da’Mariyea Hamilton led the team in rushing, finishing the night with 84 yards and a touchdown. Bodey Martinez scored the other Dawson touchdown on a 46-yard pass from Isaiah Johnson to tie the game at halftime, 14-14. In the second half, the Bulldogs had too many miscues to overcome against a team like Italy.
UPDATE: Dawson, after suffering through a playoff dry spell, is now one of the most consistent programs in the Golden Circle. This will be the third consecutive year the Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs. Last season, the Bulldogs went three rounds deep before falling to Muenster in the regional semifinals. On offense, the Bulldogs would like to take advantage of their speed on the artificial turf of Head Stadium. Speedy brothers Da’Mariyea and Ja’mariyea Hamilton provide the offense with an effective one-two punch as the duo has combined for 29 touchdowns. Da’Mariyea leads the way with 1,096 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, while Ja’Mariyea is close behind with 1,066 yards and an impressive 10.8 yards per carry. On defense, the Bulldogs give up only 15 points per game and have four shutouts. Bodey Martinez averages 13 tackles, and 2 tackles for losses, per game this season, while Payton McCormack averages 11 tackles per game. In the secondary, Isaiah Johnson has intercepted five passes so far this season. Tolar, like Dawson, had the week off last week after a forfeit by winless Itasca. The Rattlers, after beginning the season with four consecutive losses, won four of their final six games to claim the third seed from District 7-2A DI. This will be the second consecutive year the Rattlers have qualified for the playoffs after making it last season in 3A Division II. Tolar was routed by eventual state champion Gunter, 53-7, in the first round in 2019. Sophomore quarterback Jackson LeCluyse leads a Rattler offense that averages 24 points per game. LeCluyse rushed for 5 touchdowns and threw for another in a game earlier this year. But defense has been a problem this year for Tolar, giving up more than 35 points per game
