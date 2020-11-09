Rice vs. Gunter
7 p.m., Thursday
At Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Records: Class 3A DII Rice 5-5, 4-2 in District 7-3A DII. Class 3A DII Gunter 9-1, 6-0 in District 8-3A DII.
Players to Watch: Gunter: QB Hut Graham, Athlete Ethan Sloane, WR Cole Lemberg; Rice: RB/LB Tommy Bernal, QB Zach Myers, RB/LB Jerry Montgomery, WR Kobe Jessie.
Update: The Rice Bulldogs travel to Emory Thursday night to play the 2019 state champion Gunter Tigers in the bi-district round of the 3A DII playoffs. The Tiger offense runs through quarterback Hut Graham, who has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards while rushing for 341 yards. The Tigers are a running team first, rushing for nearly 2,000 yards on the season. The Tigers have not relied on any one rusher with six players rushing for over 120 yards. Cole Lemberg is the Tigers' biggest threat at wide receiver.
The Rice Bulldogs are coming off a loss to rival Blooming Grove but have been solid all season relying on a big rushing game and a stingy defense. Jerry Montgomery has been a leader on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs along with Josiah Morris and Tommy Bernal, who leads the Rice defense with 118 tackles in nine games this season.
Rice faces a tough matchup against Gunter but the Bulldogs have played well in big games this season, knocking off Palmer earlier this season.
Rice had been to the playoffs just twice (2004 and 2005) before coach Andy Mills and defensive coordinator Michael Scott showed up in 2015, but the Bulldogs are making their fifth consecutive trip to the postseason, establishing themselves as the most consistent program in the Golden Circle over that stretch.
