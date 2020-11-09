Kerens at Crawford
7 p.m., Friday
At Wildcat Stadium, Whitney
Records: Class 2A DI Kerens 5-5, 4-2 in District 8-2A DI. Class 2A DI Crawford 10-0, 6-0 in District 9-2A DI.
Players to Watch: Kerens: QB/DB/RB/WR Damarya Baxter, LB Jason Burleson, QB Brayden May, WR/LB Jaylene Cumby; Crawford: QB/DB Tanner Merenda, RB/DB Brock Chambers, RB/LB Garrett Pearson.
Update: After running into the worst luck early in the season when they lost three games by a total of nine points, the Kerens Bobcats have really come on in district play as first-year coach Ted Patton took a young team that went 1-9 a year ago to the playoffs. Patton's defense has been the anchor all season, and did not allow a point in the last two games, shutting out Axtell and Cayuga to nail down a playoff spot. The Bobcats turned their season around when they shocked everyone outside of Kerens by knocking off Dawson's powerhouse team in the district opener in Dawson.
The Bobcats will face the Crawford Pirates, a traditional state power. The Pirates have not played in two weeks after their Week 10 opponent Itasca canceled its remaining games and Week 11 opponent Valley Mills forfeited due to COVID. The Pirates are led by quarterback Tanner Merenda and running backs Brock Chambers and Garrett Pearson.
The Pirates come in favored but the Bobcats should have a punchers chance with the Pirates having not played in two weeks and with the way the Bobcat defense has played the last few weeks.
