Football stock.jpg

Here's a look at this week's football playoff schedule for Golden Circle teams:

Bi-District round of playoffs

Thursday

3A DII Bi-District

Rice vs. Gunter at Emory: 7 p.m.

2A DI Bi-District

Dawson vs. Tolar at Alvarado: 7 p.m.

Friday

3A DII Bi-District

Blooming Grove vs. SS Consolidates at Mabank: 7:30 p.m.

2A DI Bi-District

Kerens vs. Crawford at Whitney: 7 p.m. 

Saturday

2A DII Bi-District

Hubbard vs. James Bowie at Princeton: 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you