Here's a look at this week's football playoff schedule for Golden Circle teams:
Bi-District round of playoffs
Thursday
3A DII Bi-District
Rice vs. Gunter at Emory: 7 p.m.
2A DI Bi-District
Dawson vs. Tolar at Alvarado: 7 p.m.
Friday
3A DII Bi-District
Blooming Grove vs. SS Consolidates at Mabank: 7:30 p.m.
2A DI Bi-District
Kerens vs. Crawford at Whitney: 7 p.m.
Saturday
2A DII Bi-District
Hubbard vs. James Bowie at Princeton: 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.