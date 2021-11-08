BG QB Levi Hopper

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Blooming Grove quarterback Levi Hopper, seen here against Rice, and the Lions play Bells at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wills Point in the Class 3A DII Bi-district round of the playoffs.

GC Playoff Schedule

Class 2A DI

Thursday

Dawson (3-7) vs. Crawford (10-0) at Waco Midway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A DII

Friday

Blooming Grove (6-3) vs. Bells (7-3) at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

