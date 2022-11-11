MESQUITE – The Bells Panthers used a dominant first half, followed by an efficient second half, to defeat the Blooming Grove Lions, 42-13, and claim a bi-district championship in the first round of the state Class 3A Division II playoffs Thursday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
After the Lions stopped Bells on its first possession of the game, the Panthers scored on the next four possessions and held Blooming Grove to two first downs the rest of the first half. The Panthers outgained the Lions 179-58 in total offensive yardage during the first two quarters.
Bells continued the ground assault on its first two possessions to finish with touchdowns on six consecutive possessions. The Panthers did not score on their final possession of the night as Bells ran out the clock after the Lions' second score with just under four minutes remaining.
The Lions were able to trade touchdowns in the second half with the Panthers as Blooming Grove answered both second half touchdowns with scoring drives.
After the Panthers pushed the lead to 35-0 midway in the third quarter, the Lions responded with their best drive of the night, moving the ball 79 yards in eight plays for a touchdown.
The drive seemed similar to the previous drives with the Lions struggling to get something going, but a 21-yard pass from Rhett Southard to Jace Trull on third-down kept the drive alive.
Timmy Hamilton then took over, carrying the ball on the next five plays for 54 yards and a 3-yard touchdown to cut the Panther margin, 35-7. Hamilton set-up the touchdown run with a 33-yard run, the longest by either team for the night.
Hamilton finished the night with 96 yards on 19 carries and the one touchdown.
After allowing a final Panther touchdown, the Blooming Grove offense put together another impressive drive for the final score of the night.
After a couple of completions from Southard to Noah Hutchison and another to DeMarco Debrow moved the Lions to midfield, Southard found Kelton Bell twice, once for a 26-yard gain and another for a 24-yard touchdown pass to again cut into the Panther lead, 42-13, with just under eight minutes remaining.
Southard threw for 119 yards and a touchdown on 11 completions out of 17 attempts and no interceptions.
Unfortunately for the Lions, Bells never gave the ball back to the Blooming Grove offense, literally running out the last eight minutes.
Bells finished the game with 338 yards and six touchdowns on 60 rushing attempts. Grady Waldrip had 25 carries for 137 yards, while Brock Baker and Spencer Hines both had three touchdowns each.
On defense, Blooming Grove was paced by Trent Nicholson’s 18 tackles, followed by Ben Baumgartner with 14 stops.
With the loss, the Lions close out the season with a 7-3 record, while Bells improves to 9-2. Next week, the Panthers will next face 10-1 Comanche in the Area Round of the playoffs.
