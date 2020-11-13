It didn't take new Hubbard football coach Roger Masters long to get the message. He heard it often enough.
He just didn't believe it.
"When I got here everyone told me that I would be lucky to go 2-8," Masters said. "And if I went 0-10 not to be disappointed."
But here come the Jaguars, who not only had a winning record, but landed right smack dab in the middle of the Class 2A DII playoffs.
Masters' kids play Simms Bowie (7-3 and 5-0 in the District 9-2A race) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the bi-district round of the playoffs at Princeton.
Texas Football magazine picked the Jags to finish last in the District 10-2A DII race, but they made it to the playoffs in a district that includes three-time defending state champ Mart, and Bremond, a powerhouse that won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.
Hubbard has had a lot of success in recent years, but the Jaguars graduated 18 seniors from the 2019 team and weren't exactly rebuilding. It was more like searching for property to start building.
Masters jumped in with a positive attitude, an innovative and creative mind and the belief in his players, who responded right away. Masters had 30 players show up for voluntary summer workouts.
"I told them we're doing stuff nobody else in Texas is doing," said Masters, who likes to lift weights five days a week. "These kids believe. It has been a great season because of the way they have bought into the program.''
The Jags started the season with 15 players who were either freshmen or sophomores and five seniors and five juniors, but that didn't slow down Hubbard, which took off with a 14-year-old freshman quarterback, who was playing for the eighth-grade team just a year ago.
Kendan Johnson grew up on the spot and threw for 590 yards and rushed for almost 500 yards in seven games. The team's leading tackler is sophomore MJ Ryman, who is a hard-hitting linebacker and a determined distance runner who qualified for the state cross country meet earlier this week. You have to have a lot of talent and a lot of heart to do both.
One of Hubbard's top defensive lineman is freshman Coltan Bailes, and one of the team's run-by-committee tailbacks is sophomore Kevin Whitworth.
The Jags do have experience. Senior Sebastian Olvera, a 6-5, 320-pound two-way lineman, is a three-year starter and All-Golden Circle lineman. The Jags brought back seniors Kyler McKeen, who leads the team in rushing, and JJ Johnson, who leads the team in receiving. Junior Shelby Noppeney was an all-district player a year ago and is Hubbard's top defensive back.
Masters said his team battled all season, overcoming the odds and COVID-19. They were hit hard and had only eight varsity players available for the Frost game.
"We played the JV team against Frost," Masters said. "We had eight varsity players and 11 JV players."
They finished the season at 6-3 and moved into playoff contention with a must-win victory over Wortham.
"We knew we had to have that game (against Wortham)," Masters said. "After we won that game we started feeling pretty good about making the playoffs."
It wasn't easy.
Hubbard was down 14-0 at halftime, and came back to win 22-20, scoring with about five minutes left to take the lead. Masters threw Wortham off by running the Swinging Gate (usually never used except for two-point conversions).
Masters lined his players up in the Swinging Gate formation at the Wortham 30 and ran out of the unique formation four straight plays to score the winning touchdown.
"People think I'm crazy," Masters said.
Yup, crazy like a fox (or a really smart Jaguar).
Masters' creative style and his faith in his kids have brought Hubbard a long way in a strange and confusing time. And his freshman quarterback and other young players grew up along the way.
"Kendan had a great game against Wortham," he said. "He rushed for over 200 yards, He put the team on his shoulders."
And here they are -- right where no one thought they would be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.