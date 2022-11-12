WACO -- On a cold, blustery night, the Kerens Bobcats took on one of the best 2A teams and best programs in the state in the Crawford Pirates.
The Bobcats came up on the short end, losing 66-7 in the 2A DI bi-district round of the playoffs at Midway's Panther Stadium, but have nothing to hang their heads about. They played hard and moved the ball against a Crawford team that had six shutouts this season.
The lone Kerens' touchdown came on a four-yard run by Bobcat quarterback Lane Lynch that was set up by a 66-yard run by Nehemiah Massey that moved the ball into Crawford territory. Then Lynch hooked up with receiver Mykel Lattimore for a 30-yard gain to the four-yard line, setting up Lynch's touchdown run.
Just looking at the scoreboard, one could think that the Bobcats were unable to move the ball all night, but the Bobcats looked good at times and were able to move the ball against the vaunted Pirate defense but were unable to complete drives. The wind was also a factor on long passes, leading to interceptions and problems in the kicking game for both teams.
Massey led the Bobcats with 92 yards rushing on 15 carries. Isaiah Carter rushed the ball five times for 26 yards. Lynch finished the night completing 10 of 24 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions.
Lattimore was the leading receiver for the Bobcats with three catches for 67 yards. Muziq Gunnell caught five passes for 47 yards and Matthew Rickard had three catches for 46 yards.
One of the things Kerens coach Ted Patton spoke about with the team was not getting down on yourself and to look at Crawford. The program Crawford has created is what the coaches and players in Kerens are wanting to build. It is what the teams have been working toward. It is not about just building a winning team but a sustainable program that competes year in and out. They feel the work that the coaches and the seniors have put in has built a foundation that can carry forward into the coming years.
Speaking with Patton, he said, “Hats off to Crawford, they are a great team and are ranked the number 3 team in the state for a reason. Our kids fought hard all night and they moved the ball well at times but struggled to finish drives. We did some good things, and we have a ton of young kids returning and we want to build on our success late in the season moving forward into our offseason and next year.”
