WHITNEY -- The Kerens Bobcats traveled to Whitney to play the 7th-ranked Crawford Pirates in the first round of the Class 2A DII state playoffs. The Pirates won the bi-district game 49-14.
GC Football Playoffs: Kerens sees memorable season end in loss to No. 7 Crawford
- By John E. Martinez Special to the Daily Sun
The Bobcats,, coming off a 1-9 season as one of the youngest teams in Texas, finished with an impressive and unexpected 4-6 regular season record with an even more impressive 3-2 district record.
The Bobcats surprised everyone with hard nose football with a stellar defense all season, led by senior linebacker Jason Burleson.
The Bobcats struck first and struck early in the first quarter with a long TD run by senior tailback Joshua Brown with 10:52 left in the first quarter to take an early lead 7-0. The Pirates responded with an impressive drive of their own to make the score 7-6 (the PAT failed).
But the Pirates grabbed an 8-7 lead with a safety on the Bobcats' ensuing drive that started deep on their side of the field.
On next Pirate possession, freshman middle linebacker Jacory Agnew scooped a fumble and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-8 with 2:24 left in the half.
This would complete the scoring for the Bobcats as the Pirates offense put it into a higher gear to score the next 41 points.
The final score was 49-14 in favor of the Pirates led by QB Tanner Merenda and a stout defense that forced three turnovers on the night.
These young Bobcats under first year coach Ted Patton bring back much talent on both sides of the ball heading into the offseason and preparation for next season.
Making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 is a huge accomplishment considering the Bobcats win total was just three games the previous two seasons.
The sky is the limit for these Cats. The future looks bright.
Bobcats, you made these Kerens folks proud! Can't wait to see you next season and do it all over again under the Friday Night Lights
Stay Tuned
