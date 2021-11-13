WILLS POINT -- The Blooming Grove Lions' football season came to an end Friday night in Wills Point at Ken Autry Davis Field in the Bi-District round of the 3A DII playoffs as they were defeated by the Bells Panthers 40 to 12.
Blooming Grove finishes up the season with a 6-4 mark under first year coach Jeremy Gantt.
It was too much Bo Baker in this contest. The Panthers' do-all senior proved to be all he was advertised. The running back, wide receiver, punt returner, and kick-off returner rushed for 233 yards on only 10 carries, caught a touchdown pass, and returned a kick-off for a touchdown to total five touchdowns in the game.
The Lions had no trouble moving the ball themselves. However, they just could not finish drives when they moved inside the Panther 20-yard line. Lions running back Kelton Bell had a monster game, rushing for 146 yards in 14 carries. Quarterback Levi Hopper carried the ball 16 times and picked up 70 yards. Bell picked up two touchdowns, both on runs.
Bell and Hopper were running behind the starting line of Kian Long, David Mirafuentes, Trey Daniels, Fidel Avalos, and Adam Tovar. Dylan Stewart, Camden Gorbet, and Ish Ramirez played on that line as well. Noah Hutchison, Luis Mancilla, Bryson Fisher, and Carter Grant rounded out the starting offense at the receiver spots.
Lion running back Jalen Coleman, still not fully recovered from an ankle injury, did get to see some time in the backfield, rushing for 23 yards in four carries. Nathan Haden carried once for 9 and Hutchison had a carry for negative yards. Hopper completed 6 of 17 passes for 68 yards and had one interception. Receiver DeMarco Debrow caught 2 passes for 29 yards, Hutchison caught 2 for 13, Grant had a catch for 26, and Luis Mancilla had a catch for zero yards. Emmanuel Rosas, Hagan Webster, and Landon Heaslet all played in the wide receiver spots as well.
Defensively, the Lions had definite trouble stopping the run, which is just about all the Panthers did. They only attempted one pass, however, it went for a touchdown. The Panthers rushed for 325 yards and a lot of that yardage came in big chunks. To go along with Baker’s 233 rushing yards running back Grady Waldrip chipped in 60 yards and quarterback Blake Rolen rushed for 36.
Blooming Grove defensive starters had Grant, Avalos, Gorbet, Mirafuentes, and Ramirez across the front as Gantt put five men up to attempt to contain the Panthers' rushing attack. Starting linebackers were Trent Nicholson, Ben Baumgartner, and Tovar. Fisher manned one corner while Hutchison manned the other. Bell was the lone safety. Nick Wood logged minutes on defense as well.
The game definitely started off on the wrong foot for the Lions. They won the toss but deferred their option to the second half. They probably would have reconsidered had they known that Baker would take the opening kickoff back 60 yards for a touchdown. After the successful extra point kick the Panthers had a quick 7-0 lead.
On the Lions' ensuing possession they were forced to punt after only three plays. A short punt put Bells in great field position at their Panthers' own 45 yard line. The running of Baker and Waldrip helped move the ball to the Lions’ 27. From there quarterback Rolen hooked up with Baker on a pass for the score with 8:59 remaining in the quarter. The extra point kick had the Panthers up 14-0.
The score became 20-0 on the Panthers’ third possession of the game. Starting at their own 30, the Lions defense came up with two big stops to force a third and 10. But the defense could not stop Baker on third down as he got behind the defensive line and raced untouched 70 yards for the touchdown with 3:37 showing on the clock in quarter number one. Grant stormed in from his end position to block the extra point kick, leaving the score at 20-0.
The Lions punted to open the second quarter and once again the Panthers had good field position, this time at Blooming Grove’s 44. It took only three plays from there with the third being a 33-yard run by Baker to push the lead to 26-0 at the 10:51 mark of quarter two. Grant, Nicholson, and Baumgartner teamed up to stop the conversion run attempt.
The Lions put together a nice drive on their ensuing possession but eventually had to punt. It was Baker once again, this time on a 68-yard run at the 5:29 mark of quarter number two. His touchdown run pushed the score to 32-0 and the extra point kick made it 33-0.
The Lions managed to put a score on the board just before half-time. The nine-play, 70-yard drive was all runs by either Hopper or Bell. The ninth run of the drive was a one yarder by Bell for the score. The extra point kick attempt failed, leaving a half-time score of 33-6.
Blooming Grove took the kickoff to open the second half. The Lions started their drive at their own 30. Hopper carried for 6 on first down and then for 8 on second down to put the ball at the 44. From there it was Bell who followed a huge hole opened up by the offensive line enroute to a 56-yard touchdown run with 10:42 left in the third quarter. The extra point kick was blocked, leaving the score at 33-12.
The final score of the game was set up on pass interception in the end zone by Baker. His interception ended a promising drive by the Lions. One of the big plays of the drive was a pass interference called on the Panthers as Hopper attempted a touchdown pass to Fisher. That play, along with a 23-yard pass completion from Hopper to Debrow, helped move the ball to the 12. A defensive penalty against the Panthers on that pass play resulted in an ejection of a Panter defender and moved the ball to the 6. But Baker’s interception in the end zone and his return to the 25 ended that threat and set up Bells for the final touchdown.
Starting at the 25 after the run-back by Baker, the Panthers set off on a time consuming 16-play drive that ended when Rolen scored on a quarterback sneak from one yard out with 9:44 left in the game to make it 39-12. The extra point kick would produce the eventual final of 40-12.
“I was proud of the guys. They never quit, even after falling behind by so much so early. Our offensive line blocked well, opening up holes for Levi and Kelton. We struggled defensively. Baker is a good runner and we just could not contain him on a consistent basis. We had a good season. Of course we would have liked to be preparing for a game for next week, but it just did not happen. Hats off to Bells, they are a good team,” summed up Gantt.
