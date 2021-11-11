WACO -- The shorthanded Dawson Bulldogs fought hard but fell to the No. 4 Crawford Pirates 59-12 Thursday night at Waco Midway in the Class 2A DI Bi-district round of the playoffs.
Crawford jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter The Pirates recovered a fumbled snap on a punt and ran the ball in for a touchdown and recovered a second fumbled snap on the subsequent drive was returned for a touchdown to push out to the early lead.
Roberto Ramirez scored the first Bulldog touchdown early in the second quarter on a 92-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs had some longer drives pushing into Pirate territory before bogging down. The Pirate defense has been outstanding all season, having averaged 6.6 points a game with two shutouts this season.
Despite being outmatched, the Bulldogs fought on and controlled the time of possession late embarking on a 75-yard, 12-play drive that consumed most of the clock during the fourth quarter, culminating with a 15-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Micah McCall with 30 seconds left on the clock.
Ramirez led the Bulldog rushing with 96 rushing yards on four carries and a touchdown. Hunter Boatright had 52 rushing yards on 15 carries. McCall rushed for 23 yards on 10 rushes and a touchdown while completing three passes for 61 yards and an interception. Reagan Coston rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries. Hasten Easley caught three passes for 61 yards.
Overall, it was a tough game against an outstanding Pirate ball club. The Bulldogs were down to 18 players and most of those never came out of the game. Credit the Bulldogs for continuing to fight, for not backing down.
Speaking with Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson after the game about the way his boys fought hard, he said, “That’s what we ask them to do as a coach, to go out and play as hard as they can. We didn’t play great. We made our mistakes. We were outmanned and had some injuries during the games, but the kids stepped up and never quit. We are proud of our kids and the effort they played with. They played hard.”
For the Bulldog season ended with the loss while Crawford advances to the Area round of the playoffs.
