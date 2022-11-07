Blooming Grove vs Bells
7 p.m. Thursday
At Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Records: Blooming Grove is 7-2. Bells is 8-2.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: WR/DB Emmanuel Rosas, WR/DB Reagan Short, OL/DL Kian Long, OL/DL Camden Gorbet. Bells: QB Jacob Aaron, RB/LB Brock Baker, OL/DL Koehler High, OL/DL Kai Brown.
Update: Blooming Grove had the week off after dispatching rival Rice, 45-10, in the regular season finale two weeks ago. Bells ran over Leonard on the road, 56-20, to close out its regular season.
The Lion offense, averaging 26.2 points per game, is led by senior running back Timmy Hamilton. Hamilton finished the regular season with 1,108 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. Junior quarterback Rhett Southard completed 58 percent of his passes and finished with eight touchdowns and only two interceptions. Junior Noah Hutchinson continues to be Southard’s top target with 24 receptions for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, the Lions are only giving up 18.1 points per game. Leading tacklers are senior Trent Nicholson with 12.9 tackles per game, and Ben Baumgartner with 9.1 tackles per game. The Lion secondary has picked-off 12 passes this season, including four by Hutchinson. Seniors Kelton Bell and DeMarco Debrow have added three picks as well. Fifth-ranked Bells, after dropping a close game to top-ranked Gunter, have won four consecutive games.
The Panthers, averaging 47.8 points per game, employ a run-heavy offense. On the season, the Panthers have rushed for more than 3,804 yards and 60 touchdowns, while only attempting 20 passes. A trio of running backs have shared the load for Bells, with Grady Waldrip leading the way with 1,109 yards, followed by Spencer Hinds (929 yards) and Brock Baker (901). Defensively, Bells is giving up 20.2 points per game. Baker is the leading tackler with 12.5 tackles per game. The winner of this match-up will advance to play the winner between the 5-3A DII champion, Comanche, and the fourth-place finisher in District 6-3A DII, Henrietta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.