The Rice Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a tough draw facing off against the 2019 State Champions Gunter Tigers, and lost 62-0. The Tigers came out looking like they expected to repeat their championship run. The Bulldogs kept fighting until the end and looked better in the second half.
The Tigers forced seven Bulldog turnovers, including two interceptions for touchdowns, and forced Rice fumbles deep in Bulldog territory.
The Rice defense played well in the second half allowing only 63 total yards. By that time most of the damage was made. Jerry Montgomery looked good on defense seeming to always be around the ball.
Overall, the Bulldog defense played well holding the Tigers to 246 total yards. Turnovers gave the Tigers short fields from which to work.
Tiger quarterback Hudson Graham looked good throwing for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Benton was the leading Tiger rusher with 53 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Cole Lemons had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
Seven Rice players rushed for a combined 38 yards with Baylor Burkett leading with 12 yards rushing. Rice failed to catch a pass.
The Bulldogs had an extremely tough draw against the former state champions. They played well on defense, but turnovers doomed the Bulldogs giving the Tigers short fields.
Coach Andy Mills’ boys played hard even when they had every opportunity to give up. They held the Tigers offense when the Tigers had to drive the field in the second half and had more success running the ball late. They never gave up. The Bulldogs had another good season, reaching the postseason for the fifth consecutive year.
