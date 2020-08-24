Blooming Grove Lions at. Eustace Bulldogs
7:30 p. m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium, Eustace
Records: 3A D1 Eustace was 2-8 in 2019 ; 3A DII Blooming Grove was 4-6 in 2019.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: WR/DB Josh Glasco, QB/WR/DB Matthew Beacom, HB/DE Colton Nicholson, RB/DB Jalen Coleman.
Eustace: OL/DL Luis Garcia, QB/WR Paxton Schwartz, OL/DL Cameron Englehart, LB Stefen Brooks.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions open the football season on the road against the Eustace Bulldogs. The Lions are coming off a disappointing 4-6 2019 campaign. Lions head coach and athletic director Ervin Chandler hopes for a better season this year after adding some talented players from the junior varsity squad that went 9-1 last year. Timmy Hamilton, Kelton Bell, WR/DB Bryson Fisher, TE/LB Trent Nicholson and DE Carter Grant are just a few of the newcomers that are expected to make an impact for the Lions this season.
Chandler also has a nice returning crew of upper classmen as well. WR/DB Josh Glasco and RB/DB Jalen Coleman are expected to provide a lot of punch for Lions. Glasco had 80 tackles and 17 catches last season while Coleman was the district newcomer of the year. He finished the year with 732 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.
HB/DE Colton Nicholson and QB/WR/DB Matthew Beacom are returning starters for the Lions that will impact play on offense and defense. Junior running back Omar Mandujano is a change of pace back that will carry the ball often for Chandler.
The Bulldogs are coached by Monty Leaf and have 7 returning starters on offense and 9 returning starters on defense. They certainly do not have an easy path in Region 2, District 8. Their district opponents are Malakoff, Teague, Groesbeck, Fairfield, and Kemp.
One of the biggest challenges facing the Bulldogs this season will be new systems on both sides of the football. They do, however, return 13 lettermen from last years squad.
“We are very young this year. We graduated 17 seniors from last years team. We have five new offensive linemen. I really like the quality of our kids. They are a fun bunch to coach and are getting better each practice. I saw some really good things during our scrimmage against Maypearl last week. Our defense looks to be quicker this year and they really swarmed to the ball,” summed up Chandler in an interview after last weeks Maypearl scrimmage.
