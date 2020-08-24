Thorndale at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
RECORDS: 2A DI Thorndale was 9-3 in 2019. 2A DI Dawson was 10-3 in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Thorndale: RB/LB Mason Lindig, RB/LB Branson McCoy, OL/LB Hayden Kylberg, RB/LB Cain Bryner. Dawson: TE/LB Bodey Martinez, OL/DL Cameron Spain, RB/LB Jmariyea Hamilton, RB/DB Damariyea Hamilton.
UPDATE: Dawson enters 2020 riding a wave of momentum after finishing 2019 by advancing to the third round of the state playoffs and a 10-3 record. It was the most wins for the Dawson program since last century when the Bulldogs finished 11-1 in 1999. It was also the first time Dawson has advanced to the third round since the 2005 team finished 9-4.
One of the three teams to beat Dawson last season were the Bulldogs from tradition-rich Thorndale, which can boast of three state championship footballs in their trophy case. In week 4, host Thorndale beat Dawson, 42-8, en route to a 9-3 season and a second-round loss to eventual 2A Division I state champion, Refugio.
Dawson head coach Ronnie Striplin returns for his fourth season at the helm of one of the top programs in the Golden Circle with a career 18-15 record in Dawson, matching the number of wins by the program in the eight seasons prior to his arrival. Armed with 15 returning starters, Striplin and the Bulldogs look to avenge last season’s defeat to Thorndale and, despite moving up from 2A Division II to Division I, establish the Bulldogs as one of the favorites in District 8-2A DI.
Biggest question mark heading into the season opener is replacing three-year starter Brendan Horner at quarterback. No matter who’s running Striplin’s wishbone offense, they will have a dynamic duo behind them in Damariya Hamilton and Jamariyea Hamilton. The defense, one of the stingiest in the Golden Circle, will be led by Cameron Spain and Isaiah Johnson.
For Thorndale, new head coach John Kovar, a Thorndale alumnus and basketball coach, takes over for the departed Scott Hawkins, who was, at one time, the Dawson head coach. Thorndale graduated 16 seniors from last season’s squad, but return running backs Mason Lindig and Cain Bryner, who combined for more than 1,600 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2019. On defense, Thorndale looks to returner Hayden Kylberg at linebacker.
— Jim Pitts
