Leon at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
RECORDS: Leon is 1-0. Dawson is 0-1.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Leon: RB/LB Luis Guillen, OL/DL Trey Weller, WR/DB Tyson Cornett, WR/DE Micah Burleson. Dawson: WR/DB Kyle Motter, OL/LB Seth Springer, OL/DL Ely Lachney, WR/DL Lance Lachney.
LAST WEEK: Dawson opened the 2020 season with a home loss to Class 2A power Thorndale, 24-14, but showed that 2020 could be even better than last season’s 10-win campaign.
Dawson just could not overcome a slow start, as Thorndale won the battle of field position in the first half and a defensive touchdown to take an 18-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Bulldogs were able to seize the momentum going into halftime with a late 14-yard touchdown pass from Cade Onstott to Isaiah Johnson to make the halftime score, 18-6.
Dawson opened the second half with a time-consuming drive resulting in a short touchdown run by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton to pull within four points, 18-14.
But that would be as close as Dawson would get, as Thorndale responded with the last score of the night on touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Dawson had two more chances to close the gap but could not get the offense going in the last 20 minutes.
UPDATE: After struggling last week on offense, Dawson looks to get its powerful ground game, led Da’Mariyea and Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, going this week against a Leon defense that gave up 34 points last week. The Bulldogs averaged only 2.4 yards per carry and the Hamiltons were held to a combined 92 yards against Thorndale.
Defensively, Dawson played well against Thorndale, giving up only 166 yards of total offense and keeping the Bulldogs in the game until the offense got untracked. But the defense, led by Levi Elkins and Hunter Boatright, will have its hands full with the Cougars. Last week, Leon put up 31 points in the second half alone.
Leon went 3-8 last season but played well down the stretch to claim a playoff spot for coach Jeremy Colvert. The Cougars, from District 11-2A DI, opened the season with a 49-34 win over Rosebud-Lott. Dawson must contain strong-armed quarterback Jacob Robinson, who threw for more than 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
— Jim Pitts
