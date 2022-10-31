Meridian at Frost
7 pm Friday
At Joe Parum Jr. Field
Records: Meridian is 0-9, 0-5 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 2-7, 1-4 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Meridian: C Cooper Katzel, OL/DL Brian Ratliff, QB Brady Taylor, WR/RB/DB Brayden Wehmeyer. Frost: C Wesley Christensen, OL/DL Francisco Hernandez, RB/LB/DT Gabriel Martinez, H-Back/LB Jacen Stanford.
Update: It has been a long year for the Meridian Yellow Jackets. The are winless this season. Their winless streak extends 15 games back to last October. Their last victory was a 47-19 win against Texas Wind. Last week, they lost to Hico 45-13.
This week they hope to end the streak with quarterback Brady Taylor getting the ball into the hands of Brayden Wehmeyer. With 4.7 speed, he can be dangerous in the open field. Katzel (6’0, 235) and returning starter Brian Ratliff (5’10, 200) hope to provide the protection Jones and Wehmeyer need.
On Parent Night, Frost seniors Wesley Christiansen, Francisco Hernandez, Gabriel Martinez, Salvador Martinez, Tanner Patrick, Jacen Stanford, and Cole Watson will lead the way.
Last week, the Polar Bears defeated Hubbard 44-12.
In the game, Frost collected six sacks and five other tackles for losses, made two interceptions and had a fumble recovery.
Gabriel Martinez led the Polar Bears with 14 tackles including two sacks and five other tackles for loss, and two quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, on offense he took his lone carry 86 yards for a touchdown.
Sophomore linebacker Cooper Curl nailed 10 tackles, recovered a fumble returning it 19 yards to set up a Polar Bear score, and ripped an interception with a 22-yard return.
Mario Porter became the first Frost back to have a 100-yard rushing game this season with 101 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Close behind, Jacen Stanford had seven carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was proud of our committee of running backs. They did a tremendous job,” noted coach Phillip Gibson, “and we will need everyone playing at a high-level to win again this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.