Bremond at Frost
7:00 pm Friday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Bremond is 3-2, 0-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 1-3, 0-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Bremond: OL/DL Corey Estrada, QB/DB Seth Kasowski, OL/DT Riley Slafka, WR/LB Hunter Wilganowski. Frost: QB/DB Korben Bowling, RB/LB Ramon Manrriquez, DE/WR/TE/C Landon Rudy, OL/DL Colton Sutton.
Update: Bremond was ranked No. 7 in 2A DII before falling to Centerville 36-32. The game was billed as one of the top matchups in the state according to the Harris Ratings. In the game, Bremond took leads of 8-0, 16-8, and 32-30 on runs of 10 yards or less. Centerville reclaimed the lead for good on an 84-yard touchdown pass with 2:26 left in the game.
The Tigers have finished state runnerup three times (1987, 1993, 2007) and crowned State Champions in 1981, 2014, 2015, and 2016.
The last time Frost and Bremond clashed in football was in 2017. The Tigers won the district game 50-15 at Joe Parum, Jr. Field.
Tigers QB Seth Kasowski threw for 1,710 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. His teammate, Hunter Wilganowski, caught 31 of his pass attempts and racked up 154 tackles. Meanwhile, Riley Slafka was an All-District lineman.
Frost alum Jordan Revill is a coach for the Tigers.
The Polar Bears lost last week to Evadale 33-8. The game was played at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett.
Frost allowed 353 yards rushing and three touchdown runs in the game. The Bears also turned the ball over three times with a fumble and two interceptions. Nevertheless, Levi Fuller intercepted a two-point conversion pass, Ramon Manrriquez had 18 tackles, and the interior linemen blocked a PAT kick.
This week’s game was originally a Pink-Out game for Frost fans. Added to the festivities, Senior Night is being moved to this game, too. Senior football players include Ramon Manrriquez, Korben Bowling, Landon Rudy, and Colton Sutton.
