Frost at Meridian
7:30 pm
At Yellow Jacket Stadium
Records: Dist. 10-2A DII Frost is 0-0. Dist. 8-2A DII Meridian is 0-1.
Last Week: Frost did not play.
Players To Watch: Frost: WR/DB Korben Bowling, RB/S Ramon Manrriquez, WR/S Preston Rasco, QB Eli Rios. Meridian: WR/S Victor Orozco, QB/S Dylan Poole, OL/DL Paul Rivero, RB/LB Teagan Smith.
Update: Last week Meridian lost to Kerens 19-7. Kerens held the Yellow Jackets to 82 yards total offense. The Kerens defense recorded five sacks and recovered five turnovers including a 37-yard interception touchdown return. Meridian’s lone touchdown came on Poole’s 1-yard plunge as time expired in the first half.
This game is the season-opener for the Polar Bears. A scrimmage and the initially scheduled season-opener against Dallas First Baptist Academy were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Metroplex. Needing a scrimmage, coach Fulton and the Bears traveled to Bartlett on Aug. 21. Coach Fulton felt, “The scrimmage went fine. Ramon and Eli did well. With 18 players on the roster, this allowed us to see ourselves against competition and note where improvement is needed.”
Last year, Manrriquez accounted for 1,270 total offensive yards and 12 touchdowns. This will be the first season since 2016 the Bears will not have “Touchdown Tony” Alvarado under center at quarterback. They hope to replace the graduate who threw for 4,295 career yards with Rios. Coach Fulton notes, “Eli is strong and has speed. He also has a good arm.”
Frost has won three in a row against Meridian dating back to 2016. The past two wins against Meridian were district wins that propelled the Bears into the playoffs. The Polar Bears won 56-6 in 2017, 28-13 in 2018, and 44-7 last year at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Last year, Manrriquez did not play in the game and running back duties were assumed by JD Hendricks. Hendricks galloped for 116 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Friday he will be a receiver option along with Bowling and Rasco - who also had two touchdown receptions in last year’s game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.