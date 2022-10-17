Kerens at Rio Vista
7 p.m. Friday
At Eagle Field
Records: Kerens is 1-6, 1-2 in District 7-2A DI. Rio Vista is 2-5, 1-2 in District 7-2A DI.
Players to Watch: Kerens: OL/DL Patrick Crabtree, TE/DE James Easley, QB/LB Lane Lynch, WR/DB Muziq Gunnell. Rio Vista: QB/LB Taylor Pritchett, WR/DB Hunter Andrews, OL/LB Aidan Ramzy, TE/LB Daniel Miser.
Update: Key game in the District 7-2A DI postseason race as Kerens and Rio Vista are currently tied for the fourth and final playoff spot with 1-2 district records. Last week, Kerens had the week off, while Rio Vista snapped a 4-game losing streak last week with an important 43-16 win at Cross Roads.
The Bobcats’ 1-6 record is a little deceiving as Kerens’ losses have come against teams that have a combined record of 35-9. The Kerens offense has shown to be explosive this season, averaging 27 points per game this season and has scored more than 35 points three times.
On the other side of the ball, the Bobcat defense struggled two weeks ago against first-place Cayuga, allowing more than 500 yards rushing. Eagle quarterback Taylor Pritchett has thrown for just under 1,000 yards this season but has also thrown nine interceptions. Pritchett also leads Rio Vista in rushing (639) and tackles (64).
