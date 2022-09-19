Itasca at Kerens
7:00 pm Friday
At A.G. Godley Field, Kerens, TX
2022 Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 0-4, 0-0 in District 7-2A, Class 2A Div I Itasca 4-0, 0-0 in District 7-2A
Players to watch: Kerens: QB Lane Lynch; RB/LB Nehemiah Massey; WR/DB Muziq Gunnell; LB Brayden May Itasca: QB Buddy Jackson, RB/LB Caden Littlejohn, WR/DB Gavin Sewell, RB/LB Alex Andrade
One of the great things about Texas High School Football is that records are, at times, not a true indication of talent. You are not always what your record says you are, especially at the end of non-district play moving into the district portion of the season.
Schools schedule different teams for different reasons. Some schools schedule tougher teams wanting to test their teams before district play. Others schedule easier schedules to build confidence or to help keep their teams healthy before entering the slog of district play.
The Kerens Bobcats are winless entering district play, but do not their record fool you. They have faced a tough schedule against teams with a combined record of 14-2, each of which expect to make the playoffs this year. The Bobcats fell to Wortham, who has their best team in years, then to perennial powerhouse Bremond. In the last two weeks, the Bobcats faced off against Mildred and Dawson giving both a run for their money.
The Bobcats have a talented group of skill players with as much speed as anyone in the Golden Circle. Nehemiah Massey is a solid weapon at the running back who can take over the game. Muziq Gunnell and Mykel Lattimore are threats anytime they touch the ball and are the top targets for quarterback Lane Lynch.
The Bobcats are hosting the undefeated Itasca Wampus Cats. Itasca may be undefeated, but the teams they have played have a combined record of 3-12 including winless Hubbard and Meridian.
The Wampus Cats are led by quarterback Buddy Jackson who is also their leading rusher. Caden Littlejohn and Gavin Sewell are both threats on the outside while Alex Andrade is their primary running back.
This game will be a good indication for where the Bobcats are and can expect to be in district. A win puts them in the driver’s seat and a playoff run is not out of the question, but they must win. The Bobcats have the talent and drive and coach Patton will have them ready to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.