Meridian at Kerens
7:30 p.m. Friday
At. A.G. Godley Field
Records: 2A DII Meridian was 0-10 in 2019. Class 2a DI Kerens was 1-9 in 2019.
Players to Watch: Kerens: DB Jaylene Cumby, RB Josh Brown, OL/DL Ethan Demoss, RB Ben Brooks.
Meridian: QB Dylan Poole, Ath. Anthony Gonzalez, WR Victor Orozco, RB Teagan Smith.
Update: Kerens was one of the youngest teams in Texas last season, but the Bobcats played hard and grew a lot in a rare losing season for a Kerens program that is looking to get back to the playoffs. They're older and wiser and the Bobcats have a new coach.
Ted Patton, who was the linebackers coach at Tyler, has been a head coach at winning programs in the past and plans on turning the program around at Kerens. He has energized the program and has a lot of young talent and a big offensive line (averaging over 280 pounds) to set the Bobcats back on the winning road.
Josh Brown and Ben Brooks are back to run the ball, and Ethan Demoss leads the Kerens linemen. Nothing breeds winning like wining and Patton and his kids are looking forward to getting a W on opening night to start the season.
Meridian has fallen on some tough times, and had a winless season in 2019. The Yellow Jackets bring back enough talent to change that number wiVictor Orozco was also a leader in 2019 and returns at wide receiver, where he can be dangerous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.