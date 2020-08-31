Cayuga at Mildred
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Asby Field
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred 0-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A. Class 2A DI Cayuga 1-0, 0-0 in District 8-2A
Players to Watch: Mildred: WR/DB Sammy Bustos, WR/LB Gage St. Clair, RB/DB Michael York, OL/DL Austin Carrigan; Cayuga: QB/LB Logan Vaughn, RB/FS Dylan Benton, OL/LB Toby Murray, DE Daniel Nino
Last Week: The Mildred Eagles hope to get on track as they host the Cayuga Wildcats Friday night in Mildred. The Eagles are coming off a tough, 53-6 loss to Groesbeck Goats. The Eagles struggled on both sides of the ball while Groesbeck couldn’t miss.
The Eagles hope to get leading rusher Bishop Harris going early. The All-State rusher was held to 68 yards last week. The Eagles showed flashes of their potential on offense with Harris having a long run called back due to a penalty. Quarterback Daniel Ayers' stat line was deceptive as well. Ayers was 4 for 16 throwing the ball but several of the incompletions were good throws that were dropped by the receivers. Those things can be addressed. The Eagles expect to make the playoffs and non-district play is the time to work out the kinks.
The Wildcats are coming off a 38-12 drubbing on Mount Enterprise. The Wildcats struggled last year but are expected to make the playoffs. They are led by quarterback, Logan Vaughn, and running back, Dylan Benton. Daniel Nino is the team's best pass rusher, while Toby Murray anchors the offensive line.
The game will be broadcast on the radio by KAND.
--- Jon Rash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.