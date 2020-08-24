Groesbeck at Mildred
7:30 p.m., Friday
At James Memorial Stadium
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred was 6-4, 3-4 in District 7-3A in 2019. Class 3A DI Groesbeck was 2-8, 0-6 in District 8-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: WR/DB Cody Hayes, QB/DB Daniel Ayers, RB/DB Bishop Harris, OL/DL Braylon Venables; Groesbeck: QB Allen lewis, OL Aaron Tyrus, RB/LB Terrel Conn.
Update: 2020 has been a year for the ages with one, new terrifying thing after another. In this year or challenge and change, we look for normalcy, to get back to something familiar. Friday night, the Mildred Eagles host the Groesbeck Goats to open the football season. Texas high school football has been around as something people look forward to year-end and year out for over 100 years. This year, with COVID-19 hanging over everything, we hope for safety, but we also hope that this may be one step back to normalcy.
Last year, the Eagles finished in a rough position, on the outside looking in at the playoffs. They had a chance until the end and fell just short against Edgewood to end the season. The Eagles made huge steps last year under first-year coach Duke Dalton. This year, they look to take the next step and expect to make the playoffs.
The Eagles are led by senior all-state rusher Bishop Harris who led the district in rushing last year by a wide margin. Senior quarterback Daniel Ayers leads the Eagle passing attack in addition to running the ball. The Eagles have some talented receivers in Sammy Bustos, Gage St. Clair, and Cody Hayes.
The Eagle offensive line was stout last year and plans on continuing the tradition. Austin Carrigan, Braylon Venables, and Elijah Stanford return from last year's squad.
Defensively, the Eagles were pretty good last year and look to improve at every level. Kain Holliman and Wes Ewing lead the Eagles at linebacker with Braylon Venables and Gage St Clair leading the defensive Line.
The Goats struggled last year and are picked to finish last in their district. They are led by sophomore quarterback Allen Lewis, who started the last eight games of 2019, running back Terrel Conn, and tight end Zach Wilson. Wilson missed the last eight games of 2019 and could provide a boost for the Goats.
Jon Rash
