Rice at Groesbeck
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Groesbeck Stadium
Records: 3A DII Rice (0-1), 3A DI Groesbeck (1-0).
Players to Watch: Rice: LB RB Jerry Montgomery, RB LB Brycen Clark, OL?DL Angel Banda, RB/DB Josiah Morris, RB Tommy Bernal. Groesbeck: QB Allen Lewis, RB John Reed, WR Brandon Morrow, RB Ma'Quay Smith.
Last Week: Rice opened the season on the road against Chilton and lost a close game 14-8 to the Pirates, who look like a 2A DII playoff team this season. Rice's defense played well, but gave up two big plays and trailed 14-8 before Morris scored in the fourth quarter. Bernal ran for the two-point conversion.
Outlook: The last time the Bulldogs traveled to Groesbeck was in 2018, and it was a long night as they lost their season opener at Groesbeck Stadium a lopsided rout. But coach Andy Mills didn't let the loss affect Rice's playoff hopes as his kids bounced back and made the playoffs for the third year in a row. Last season the Bulldogs opened against Groesbeck and won a big game 23-20 to avenge the earlier loss and spark the their 2019 run to the playoffs. Mills has another solid team and he was proud of his defense in the loss at Chilton. The D, which is led by Clark, last season's GC Defensive Player of the Year, and Montgomery will have it's hands full against a much improved Groesbeck team that handed Mildred a 53-6 at Mildred last week.
Lewis led the way and looked mature and confident. He's only a sophomore, but he started the final eight games in 2019 when the Goats struggled with a 2-8 season. Lewis threw for 197 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 79 yards an a TD against Mildred. Running back John Reed ran for 106 yards and two TDs last week. The big difference at Groesbeck is the return of coach Jerry Bomar, who led the Goats to the state title in 1991 and then moved on to coach at a number of Class 5A and 6A programs. He's back and so are the Goats.
