Rice at Chilton
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Pirates Stadium
Records: 2-A DII Chilton was 7-5 in 2019. 3A DII Rice was 6-5 in 2019.
Players to Watch: Rice: LB Brycen Clark, RB/LB Jerry Montgomery, OL/DL Angel Banda, RB Tommy Bernal.
Chilton: QB McKeller Cook, OL/DL Jose Salas Gonzalez, RB Anson Jones, WR Daylon Cromer.
Update: Rice brings back another strong team, including 16 players who started last year as the Bulldogs look to continue their streak of reaching the playoffs (four years in a row going into 2020). Linebacker Brycen Clark, who was the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year last season, is back to lead a swarming and hard-hitting defensive unit that should lead the way back to the postseason.
Jerry Montgomery is a big part of the defense at linebacker, and he is Rice's leading rusher in the backfield that includes Tommy Bernal. Both started last season and are expected to be even better this season in an offense that will feature the run. Angel Banda is a two-way all-district lineman who can dominate on both sides of the ball.
Chilton comes in after reaching the Area round of the 2A playoffs last year, and the Pirates are always fast and talented. Quarterback McKellar Cook is big and physical and leads an offense that is loaded with speed, including tailback Andon Jones and receiver Daylon Cromer, two of the team's leaders and two of the Pirates' biggest weapons.
