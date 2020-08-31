Kerens Bobcats vs. Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p. m. Friday, September 4
Lion Stadium-Blooming Grove
Records: 8-2A DI Kerens 1-0, 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 1-0
Players to Watch: Kerens Bobcats: LB Jason Burleson, QB Brayden May, RB Josh Brown, DL Ethan DeMoss, Blooming Grove Lions: WR/DB Justus Revill, RB/LB Jackson Hoover, OL/DL Devon Hood, OL/DL Fidel Avalos.
Last Week: Kerens defeated Meridian 19-7. Blooming Grove defeated Eustace 17-14
Update: The Kerens Bobcats, under head coach Ted Patton, used a nasty defense and the running of backs Josh Brown and Damarya Baxter to open their 2020 campaign with an impressive win over Meridian. Linebacker Jason Burleson was a one man wrecking crew for the Bobcats as he recorded 10 tackles, recovered 2 fumbles, and came away with 2 interceptions. He returned one of his picks for a touchdown. The Bobcats gave up a total of only 82 offensive yards to Meridian.
Running back Brown led the rushing attack for coach Patton’s squad. He picked up 71 yards on 22 carries. Baxter added another 59 in 9 totes. Bobcats quarterback Brayden May completed 11 of 17 passes for 81 yards.
The Lions used a strong second half effort, both offensively and defensively, to come from a 7-0 deficit at halftime to pick up the win. Head coach Ervin Chandler watched his young Lions mature in that second half and the complete team effort guided them to the win.
Offensively, the Lions had seven different receivers to catch passes from Bubba Beacom, Kelton Bell, and Timmy Hamilton. Junior Bryson Fisher led all receivers with 3 catches for 52 yards including a huge completion from Bell that covered 42 yards to the two yard line that set up Hamilton’s go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
On defense the Lions came up with 8 turnovers. Josh Glasco had two interceptions with the last one setting up the Lion’s first score of the game. It was a big hit on a punt return by Colton Nicholson that caused a fumble, also recovered by Nicholson, that set up the game winning 24 yard field goal by Emmanual Rosas.
-- Terry Ryno
