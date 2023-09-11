GC Football Preview
Wortham at Blooming Grove
7:30 p.m., Friday
Records District 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 2-1; Wortham 3-0 District 10-2A DI.
Players to watch: Blooming Grove: RB/QB Noah Hutchison, LB Ben Baumgartner, LB Grayson Baumgartner, RB Landon Heaslet; Wortham: Yancy Bean RB, DL/OL Anthony Fortoul, TE/DL Cash Perez OL/DL Jessie Saldana.
Update: Blooming Grove exploded for 41 points in last week's 41-10 romp over Eustace in a total victory on both sides of the ball. Noah Hutchison had a dream game in his first start at quarterback, completing 8-of-8 passes and throwing three touchdown passes and 143 yards. He also ran for two TDs while rushing for 63 yards. If that wasn't enough Hutchison returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and made five tackles on defense. Jace Trull and Kam Mize each caught a TD pass. Ben Baumgartner and brother Grayson Baumgartner combined to make 24 tackles to lead the defense along with Malakai Clover, who had a dozen tackles, including a sack. The Lions will need to bring their best game Friday when they face unbeaten Wortham, which has defeated Kerens, Rosebud-Lott and Leon, scoring 287 points to start the season.
