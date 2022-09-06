Eustace at Blooming Grove
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: Eustace is 2-0. Blooming Grove is 2-0.
Players to Watch: Eustace: WR/DB Justyn Abbe, OL/DL David French, QB/DB Brody Sutton, RB/LB Cannon Kilcrease. Blooming Grove: RB/LB Timmy Hamilton, WR/LB Kegan Hurford, OL/DL Camden Gorbet, OL/DL Tray Daniels.
Update: At 2-0, Eustace will represent Blooming Grove’s biggest test of the season so far. Last year, after falling behind 30-6 to Eustace in the season opener, Blooming Grove rallied in the second half, but came up just short, 36-26. That night, Bulldog quarterback Brody Sutton threw for 205 yards, but lost his top target to graduation.
The season, for the undefeated Lions, running backs Timmy Hamilton and Kelton Bell have paced the Lion ground game this season, combining for 357 yards and 5 touchdowns in two games. As a team, Blooming Grove has rushed for 500 yards this season. Quarterback Rhett Southard has also been impressive, completing 70% of his passes for 249 yards and 4 scores. On defense, through two games, junior linebacker Ben Baumgartner leads the way with 21 tackles, including 15 solo. Trent Nicholson is right behind with 16 stops.
Eustace has opened the season with a pair of wins over Farmersville and Maypearl with nearly identical scores, 27-21 and 28-21, respectively. Against Farmersville, the Bulldogs allowed a late touchdown to force overtime, but pulled out the victory with a 21-yard run in the extra frame. New head coach Kevin Chase has the Bulldogs at 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
