Dallas Gateway Charter Gators at Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
Lion Stadium, Blooming Grove
Records: 7-3A DII Gateway: 1-7, 0-4 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 4-3, 2-2.
Players to Watch: Gateway: WR Eric Williams, QB/CB Datravon Lake, RB Kivon Jackson. WR/FS Josh Wilson, Blooming Grove: QB Levi Hopper, WR/DB DeMarco Debrow, WR/DE Carter Grant, OL/LB Adam Tovar.
Last Week: Gateway lost to Scurry-Rosser 35-0; Blooming Grove lost to Palmer 29-22
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions gave the Palmer Bulldogs all they could handle last week in Palmer before falling 29-22. The Bulldogs wrapped up the district championship with the win but the Lions proved they belonged in that upper echelon in the district. In fact, a win by the Lions this week at home on Senior Night over the Gators would wrap up a post-season spot for them with one game remaining on the schedule, that one against Rice.
The Lions were able to move the ball on offense against the Bulldogs, but, the key to the game came down to ball control in the second half by Palmer. Palmer ran 35 plays in quarters three and four while the Lions only managed 15.
Blooming Grove quarterback Levi Hopper threw two touchdown passes, both to receiver Bryson Fisher, and also scored a rushing touchdown. Both scoring tosses came in the second half, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth.
The Lions defense just could not make stops in the second half when they needed them, allowing Palmer to keep the football and run precious time off the clock. The Lions did manage to come up with three turnovers in the game on interceptions by Grant and Fisher and a fumble recovery by Landon Heaslet.
The Gators, under the leadership of head coach Darrin Widemon, have struggled most of the year. The Gators returned 5 offensive and 5 defensive starters from their 3-7 squad of last year. They also return 11 lettermen from last years team. Their district losses this year have been to Rice, Mildred, Edgewood, and Scurry-Rosser.
The offense is led by quarterback Lake. He threw for 546 yards and 8 touchdowns last year. Their running back are Jackson and Braylon Turknett. When Lake throws he looks for speedy wide receiver Eric Williams.
