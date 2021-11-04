Blooming Grove Lions at Rice Bulldogs
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium-Rice
Records: 7-3A DII Blooming Grove: 5-3, 3-2; 7-3A DII Rice: 3-5, 2-3.
Players To Watch: Blooming Grove: OL/DL Trey Daniels, LB Trent Nicholson, LB Ben Baumgartner, RB/DB Kelton Bell; Rice: QB/FS Zack Meyers, RB/LB Juan Paredes, OL/DL Ethan Gray, FB/MLB Brayden Harwell.
Last Week: Blooming Grove defeated Dallas Gateway 56-12;Rice lost to Scurry-Rosser 63-0.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions had no trouble disposing of the Gateway Gators last week at home on Senior Night to the tune of 56-12. That win improved their record to 3-2 in district play and 5-3 overall. There are several playoff scenarios that include the Lions, the Bulldogs, and Scurry-Rosser, but the simplest is a win by the Lions gives them third in the district and a win by Scurry over Mildred would put the Wildcats in the fourth spot.
The Lions turned to the running game last week against Gateway as they rumbled for 335 yards in 28 carries with running back Bell leading the way with 133 of those yards. He picked those up in the first half with running back Nathan Haden taking over the duties in quarters three and four. Lions quarterback Levi Hopper also crossed the century mark with 111 yards in 5 carries.
The Lions defense gave up 170 rushing yards to Gateway but zero passing yards and only 12 points. Defensive end Carter Grant came up with a big play early in the first quarter for Blooming Grove as he picked off a pass at the Gator’s 13-yard line and carried it in for the touchdown to give the Lions a lead they would never relinquish.
Rice has been shut out the past two games, losing last week to Scurry-Rosser 63-0 and losing the week before to Edgewood 61-0. The Bulldogs lost early in district action to Palmer but came back to defeat Mildred and Gateway.
Rice has made the playoffs the past five consecutive years. The Bulldogs are a young team but have a lot of experience on both the offensive and defensive lines. Meyers is their leader on offense. In 2020, Meyers threw for 571 yards and rushed for another 237 and had 11 total touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.