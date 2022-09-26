Palmer at Blooming Grove
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: Palmer is 4-0. Blooming Grove is 4-0.
Players to Watch: Palmer: RB/DB Bralen Lopez, OL/DL Jeff Maxwell, OL/DL Ivan Chavez, WR/DB Elijah Garcia. Blooming Grove: QB Rhett Southard, RB/LB Landon Heaslet, OL/DL Joey Enderle, RB/LB Nick Wood.
Update: After a off week last week, the Blooming Grove Lions open District 7-3A Division II play this week with another huge test against an undefeated Bulldog team. Two weeks ago, the Lions outlasted the Wortham Bulldogs, 35-26, in a match-up of unbeatens. This week, it is the Palmer Bulldogs who come to town with a #9 ranking in the most recent Texas Football 3A-DII poll and sporting a clean record through four games. Last season, Palmer rallied to beat the visiting Lions, 29-22, in a game that clinched the district title for the Bulldogs. Despite this season’s match-up happening in the first week of loop play, the outcome will go a long way in determining the district title.
Palmer enters the contest with an impressive offense, averaging 35 points and more than 424 yards per game. Even more impressive is the fact the Bulldogs have done it with a freshman quarterback. Eric Cisneros has completed 70 percent of his passes and has thrown for more than 600 yards and 6 touchdowns with only one interception for the Bulldogs. Still, the freshman will be making only his fifth varsity start in a high-pressure game against a Lion defense that has picked off five passes and knocked down 12 others. Junior Noah Hutchison leads the Lions in both categories with three in each. Upfront, the Lions look to harass the freshman with pressure from Kegan Hurford (3 hurries), Landon Heaslet (2 sacks), and Trent Nicholson (2 sacks).
The Bulldogs have had the most success on the ground, rushing for more than 1,000 yards on the season. Led by Cutter Burrow (514 yards) and Bralen Lopez (336 yards), the duo have both scored four times each on the ground. The Lions will counter with what arguably is the strength of their defense – the front seven.
Led by linebackers Trent Nicholson (49 tackles), Ben Baumgartner (42 tackles), and Timmy Hamilton (24 tackles), Blooming Grove only gives up less than 150 yards per game on the ground. Most impressive for the Lions is that the defense clamped down when it counted on Wortham’s Tanner Bean two week ago, allowing only 6 yards rushing in the pivotal fourth quarter. Overall, the Lion defense gives up less than 14 points per game.
On the other side of the ball, the Lions continue with a balanced offense led by quarterback Rhett Southard. The junior signal-caller has completed 30 passes this season for 500 yards and six touchdowns. His top target continues to be Hutchison, who has grabbed 10 receptions for 3 scores and an impressive 19.2 yards per catch. Not far behind Hutchison is Kelton Bell, who has added eight catches and two touchdowns. For Palmer, the Bulldogs will get pressure with defensive ends Ivan Chavez (5 hurries) and Humberto Garcia (4 hurries), while cornerback Luke Leach leads the Bulldog secondary with 2 interceptions and 5 passes defensed.
On the ground, Hamilton continues to carry the load for the Lions, averaging more than 100 yards and two touchdowns per game. Heaslet and Bell provide a nice change of pace for the Lions, averaging 7.3 and 6.9 yards per carry, respectively.
With a game this evenly matched, it often comes down to special teams, especially the kickers. Blooming Grove has a decided advantage that could be the difference this week with Emmanual Rosas and an impressive 17-for-17 on extra points this season. Palmer, on the other hand, has converted only 70 percent.
Bottom line for Blooming Grove this week is the fact that a win would move the Lions to 5-0 for the first time in at least a generation, and, more importantly, give Blooming Grove early control of the district race and make the Lions the team to beat.
