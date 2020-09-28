Edgewood Bulldogs at Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
Lion Stadium
Records: 7-3A DII Edgewood 3-2, 1-0; 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 3-2, 1-0
Players to Watch: Edgewood: WR/LB Hudson Tyner, WR/FS Clayton Coble, DL Jaxon Bannister, OL/DL Wil Marecle, HB/DL Colton Nicholson, WR/DB Justus Revill.
Last Week: Edgewood defeated Scurry-Rosser 49-21. Blooming Grove defeated Mildred 14-6
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions overcame four turnovers, one that came late in the game as they were trying to run out the clock, to defeat district rival Mildred 14-6. The Lions had two huge plays from Timmy Hamilton and relied on their defense to come away with their win.
After the Eagles went ahead 6-0 late in the opening quarter, Hamilton answered that score in a big way with a kickoff return of 73 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 6. Emmanual Rosas kicked the extra point and the Lions went up 7-6 and never trailed after that.
The Lions defense used a bend but don’t break attitude as the Eagles were able to move the ball up and down the field, thanks mostly to 224 rushing yards by Eagle back Bishop Harris. But inside the twenty yard line the Lions defense rose up time and again to come up with stops and turn the ball back over to their offense.
With 9:33 remaining in the game it was a fumble return of 44 yards by Hamilton that netted the only other score of the game. Rosas again kicked the extra point to provide the 14-6 margin.
The offense struggled somewhat once again. Four more turnovers, including two interceptions, made for rough going for the Lions. The rushing game was better. Quarterback Kelton Bell led the way for Blooming Grove with 81 yards on the ground and Hamilton added another 38. The Lions quarterbacks only completed three passes during the game with Justus Revill catching two and Bubba Beacom catching the other one.
“Our defense played lights out. We gave up some yards to Harris, but we stopped them when it counted most. I thought we played better on offense than we did last week, but we have to stop the turnovers. We are still experiencing some growing pains because of our youth,” summed up Lion coach Ervin Chandler.
