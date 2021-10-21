Blooming Grove Lions vs. Palmer Bulldogs
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium-Palmer
Records: Blooming Grove: 4-2, 2-1; Palmer: 6-2, 4-0
Players To Watch: Blooming Grove: OL/DL Dylan Stewart, OL/DL Camden Gorbet, WR/DB Emmanuel Rosas, WR/DB Bryson Fisher; Palmer: RB/DB Bralen Lopez, LB/RB Collin Graves, WR/DB Jacob Berumen, OL/DE Ivan Chavez.
Last Week: Blooming Grove had a bye; Palmer defeated Scurry-Rosser 51-33.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions had a much needed bye last week after their thrilling 39-35 win over Scurry-Rosser on Oct 8 at Lion Stadium in Blooming Grove. The bye came at the right time as they were missing several players due to injuries incurred at Edgewood back on the Oct. 1. The hope is that they will get some if not all of those injured players back for this week against the district leading Palmer Bulldogs.
The Lions and head coach Jeremy Gantt use a balanced attack on offense, featuring both the running game and the passing game. Lion quarterback Levi Hopper comes into this week's contest with 886 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. Hopper is second on the team in rushing yards with 358. He has scored 5 rushing touchdowns. Jalen Coleman leads in yardage with 456. He has scored 3 rushing touchdowns. Timmy Hamilton has rushed for 293 yards and is tied with Hopper with 5 rushing scores.
Wide receiver Noah Hutchison has 24 catches for 337 yards and one touchdown while Kelton Bell has 17 receptions for 314 yards and 4 scores. Hamilton has caught 8 passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns and Fisher has 6 for 68 and 2 touchdowns.
The Lions defense, under defensive coordinator Eric Blenden, is paced by Sophomore linebacker Ben Baumgartner and his team leading 73 tackles. Defensive back Bell and linebacker Trent Nicholson both have 37 tackles and lineman Devon Hood has 36. Nicholson has had his share of injuries this season and has lost a lost of game time due to those injuries. End Carter Grant has come up big time and time again with timely tackles and also has 2 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries. Bell and Luis Mancilla also have 2 interceptions each.
Palmer comes into the game on a definite roll, having reeled off four consecutive district wins over Rice, Mildred, Edgewood, and Scurry-Rosser. The Bulldogs are led on offense by quarterback Elijah Hernandez, who has thrown for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lopez is the focal point of their offense, however. Lopez has rushed for 791 yards, caught 15 passes for 222 yards, and has scored 16 total touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.