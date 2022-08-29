Kemp at Blooming Grove
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: Kemp is 0-1. Blooming Grove is 1-0.
Players to Watch: Kemp: QB/DB Deason Thompson, RB/DL Aaron Quezada, OL/DL Benji Walters, WR/DB Brayden Gibbons. Blooming Grove: WR/DB Kelton Bell, OL/DL Nathan Alvarez, WR/DB DeMarco Debrow, WR/DB Reagan Short.
Update:
This will be the third consecutive year the Lions and the Yellowjackets have met on the gridiron. Both teams have won at home, with the Lions dominating last season’s affair, 47-6. Kemp struggled all last year, finishing 0-9.
The Lions started fast last week, scoring on the opening drive, to defeat Riesel, 28-0. Blooming Grove’s defense was impressive, holding Riesel to 124 yards of offense and zero points, while forcing three turnovers. Riesel never threatened to score as the Lions did not allow the Indians to get inside the Lion 30-yard line.
Trent Nicholson paced the Lion defense with 8 tackles, while Kelton Bell and Noah Hutchison both added interceptions. On offense, the Lions were very efficient with Rhett Southard tossing two touchdowns, while Timmy Hamilton rushed for 104 yards and two scores.
Opening on the road last week, Kemp started fast, taking an early 7-0 lead over the Westwood Panthers, before eventually losing, 41-14. The Yellowjackets were plagued by penalties and four first half turnovers. A big kickoff return by Laramie Greathouse set up the Yellowjackets’ first score, and Erik Suarez returned a fumble 39 yards for the second Kemp touchdown on the night. With the loss, Kemp currently has a 14-game losing streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.