Blooming Grove at Mildred
7:30 pm Friday
Asby Field, Mildred
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 4-3, 1-2 in District 7-3A DII, Blooming Grove 5-2, 1-2 in District 7-3A DII.
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Ashton Moore, RB Ethan Frye, QB Jake Callahan, OL/DL Braylon Vanibuls; Blooming Grove: LB Trent Nicholson, RB/LB Timmy Hamilton, QB Kelton Bell
The season is winding down in district 7-3A and the race for the playoffs is wide open with five of the six teams vying for four spots. For the Mildred Eagles and Blooming Grove Lions, they just need to win. Both have two losses in district play.
For the Lions, they finally arrived at the Golden Circle portion of their schedule, playing Mildred this week and Rice next week. Assuming a win against Rice, a win over Mildred would put them into the playoffs.
For the Eagles, they need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They play Blooming Grove this week and Scurry-Rosser next week and can cause all kinds of havoc with wins.
Both teams are coming off losses this week. Blooming Grove committed seven turnovers to Scurry-Rosser dooming their chances against the Wildcats. The Eagles did not have all the turnovers, but little mistakes like being unable to get off the field with Palmer in fourth down situations or missed blocking assignments, put the Eagles behind the Palmer Bulldogs who held on to win 35-20.
The Eagles and Lions contrast well. The Eagles have the second-highest-scoring offense in the district while Blooming Grove has the second-lowest-scoring offense. The Lions have one of the better defenses in the district while the Eagles have struggled at times, especially with giving up long plays.
The Eagle running game has been outstanding this season and is headed by Ethan Frye who is one of the top rushers in the state with 1357 yards rushing. Frye has nearly double the yards of the next leading rusher in District 7-3A. Other Eagle rushers like Gabe Irvine, Payton Durham, and Ashton Frye have proven to be weapons when defenses key in on Frye. The Eagle passing attack opens off the rushing game.
Timmy Hamilton and Kelton Bell are good weapons for the Lions along with Landon Heaslet, but the Lion defense led by Trent Nicholson is where their strength lies. The Lions have been able to keep some of the other high-flying offenses in the district like Trinity Leadership from scoring up to par.
Overall, this game has the makings of another great game in the long rivalry between Blooming Grove and Mildred with playoff implications on the line.
