Scurry-Rosser Wildcats at Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
Lion Stadium-Blooming Grove
Records: Scurry-Rosser: 2-3, 0-1, Blooming Grove: 3-2, 1-1
Players To Watch: Scurry-Rosser: QB Tanner Vaughn, LB/TE Bryce Chambers, RB De’shawn Wren, WR Charlie Keever; Blooming Grove: WR/DB Kelton Bell, RB/LB Timmy Hamilton, OL/DL Mason Crocker, WR/LB Ben Baumgartner.
Last Week: Scurry-Rosser had a bye; Blooming Grove lost to Edgewood 42-14.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions hope to have better success this Friday night than they did last Friday night when they lost to Edgewood. The Lions came out of that game not only with a loss but with injuries to several players. Lions Head Coach Jeremy Gantt hopes to have the injured players back and ready for this weeks’ key district matchup with the Wildcats.
The Lions struggled on offense most of the game. They were able to take an early lead thanks to their running game but time and again the Lions gave the ball up either on punts or downs as they were just not able to finish their drives. Running back Jalen Coleman had 55 yards rushing and Hamilton had 47 and a touchdown. Quarterback Levi Hopper led the Lions’ rushing attack with 63 yards but completed only 8 of 23 passes for 87 yards. Bell was the leading receiver with 4 catches for 57 yards.
The defense had no answer for Edgewood quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs also picked up 211 yards on the ground. One of the few bright spots for the Lions on defense was a 48 yard fumble return for a touchdown by Hamilton.
The Wildcats had a bye last week and come into the contest with a two game losing streak. They lost to Edgewood 50-36 on September the 24th and before that lost to Eustace 27-24. The other common opponent between the two clubs is Kemp and the Wildcats took care of them 52-15 before the Eustace game.
The Wildcats run a spread formation similar to that of the Lions with quarterback Vaughn leading the charge. Vaughn has a good arm and good speed and is not afraid to pull off the pass and run the ball. Running back Wren also has good speed and carries the ball a lot. When Vaughn passes he looks for Aidan Richman and Charlie Keever more than any other receivers. Both are quick, run good routes, and have excellent hands.
The Wildcats defense is led by linebacker Chambers. The Wildcats have one returning starter from last year in the defensive backfield and that is Damien Aguilar.
