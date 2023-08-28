Blooming Grove at Kemp
7:30 p.m. Friday
Records: Kemp is 0-1. Blooming Grove is 0-1
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: LB Ben Baumgartner, LB/WR Noah Hutchison, QB Rhett Southard. Kemp: TE Jordan Grant, OL Enrique Apresa, WR/CB Jayden Freeman.
Update: Blooming Grove just fell short to Riesel 21-12 in the season opener and will look to get back on the winning track this week against Kemp, which lost to Palestine Westwood 63-0 in the season opener. The Lions defeated Kemp 42-21 last year. Baumgartner had a monster game for BG last week with 14 tackles, including 13 solos. Southard opened the season by completing 11-of-17 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown, including four passes to Kam Mize for 81 yards. Heaslet ran for 85 yards on 20 carries and a 38-yard TD.
