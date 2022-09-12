Blooming Grove at Wortham
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Blooming Grove is 3-0. Wortham is 3-0.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: WR/DB Noah Hutchison, OL/DL Steven Aderhold, WR/DB Jonathan Hammond, TE/LB Ben Baumgartner. Wortham: QB/DB Ryken Lewis, RB/DB Tanner Bean, OL/DL Mason Montgomery, TE/DL Cash Perez.
Update: This will be the first meeting between the Lions and Bulldogs since 2011, when Blooming Grove took the home win, 14-7. Both teams entered 2022 with high expectations, and, so far, have met those expectations with undefeated seasons. Last week, Wortham routed Leon, 60-27, while Blooming Grove beat previously undefeated Eustace, 14-6. Blooming Grove has started 3-0 for the second time in five seasons and looks to go to 4-0 for the first time in recent memory. Both teams can score points with the Bulldogs averaging 44.7 points per game and the Lions averaging 28.0 points. This week’s game will be the final non-district game of the season for both teams, but Blooming Grove will get a week off before beginning loop play. Lion quarterback Rhett Southard has been one of the most accurate passers in the Golden Circle, completing 64 percent of his passes. His top target continues to be Noah Hutchison, who averages more than 20 yards per catch on his 9 receptions. Timmy Hamilton has paced the Lion ground game with 349 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Lion defense has 6 sacks on the season by 6 different players. Two Lions have averaged double digits in tackles, with Trent Nicholson and Ben Baumgartner averaging 11 tackles and 10 tackles, respectively. Those Lion defenders look to slow down Wortham’s dynamic duo in the backfield. Tanner Bean and sophomore Kymani Johnson. Combined, they have averaged more than 240 yards and 4 touchdowns per game. Wortham is a run-first offense, averaging only 4 passing attempts per game. Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by senior linebackers Preston Sterling (19 tackles) and Jake Bayer (16 tackles), along with cornerback Isaih Tull (11 tackles, 1 interception).
