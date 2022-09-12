Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Blooming Grove's Trent Nicholson, seen here making a tackle in an earlier game, led the Lion defense last week along with linebackers Kegan Hurford and Ben Baumgartner as Blooming Grove shut down Eustace 14-6, allowing only 185 yards in total offense and stopping Eustace ll night in a 14-6 victory Friday that kept BG unbeaten.

The 3-0 Lions face unbeaten Wortham (3-0) on the road Friday.