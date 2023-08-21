Blooming Grove at Riesel
7:30 p.m. Friday
Records: Riesel is 0-0 in District 8-2A DI after a 7-6 season. Blooming Grove went 6-3 in a short season because one of the Charter schools in the district dropped out before opening night.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: LB Ben Baumgartner, LB/WR Noah Hutchison, QB Rhett Southard. Riesel: QB/DL Gavin Oliver, OL/DL Cameron Phillips, RB/LB Payton Hoelsher.
Update: Riesel dropped down to 2A last year and it paid off for the Indians, who reached the Region Semifinals with a 7-6 record, including a 28-0 opening night loss to Blooming Grove, which allowed just 124 yards all night. The Lions went back to the playoffs with their third trip in a row and want to break through with another solid team that's pretty hungry to win in the postseason.
Baumgartner has a chance to follow in teammate Trent Nicholson's footprints and win the district's and Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year award (he won it twice before graduating last spring and would have won three years in a row if not for an injury in baseball that cost him his sophomore year of football. Hutchison has a chance to win the award or split it with Baumgartner. Both will be keys for the Lions. Expect Hutchison a fast and versatile talent, to have a huge year on offense, where he will get more touches and could have a breakout season, and expect Southard to have a big leap at quarterback.
And expect the GC rivalry games between the Lions and Mildred and Rice to be even bigger and better this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.