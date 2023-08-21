Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, MODERATE WINDS, AND DROUGHT STRESSED VEGETATION FOR ALL BUT NORTHEAST TEXAS... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, MODERATE WINDS, AND DROUGHT STRESSED VEGETATION FOR ALL BUT NORTHEAST TEXAS AND THE RED RIVER VALLEY... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...All areas along and west of the I-35 corridor or along and south of I-20. * TIMING...10 am to 9 pm Tuesday. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 29 percent. * TEMPERATURES...100 to 105 degrees. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&