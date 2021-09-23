Mildred Eagles at Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
Lion Stadium-Blooming Grove
Records: 7-3A DII Mildred 2-2; 73A DII Blooming Grove 2-1
Players To Watch: Blooming Grove: WR/DB Noah Hutchison, WR/DB DeMarco Debrow, OL/DL Ish Ramirez, OL/DL David Mirafuentes
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions proved last week that an unexpected bye on the 10th of September proved to be no problem as they rolled past the Kemp Yellowjackets 47-6 before a large Homecoming crowd in Blooming Grove. All three phases of the Lions game, the offense, the defense, and the special teams, all played their part in securing the big win.
However, the Lions' non-district schedule is now a thing of the past and every game from here on out starts to count with the first district game happening this Friday night in Blooming Grove against the Mildred Eagles. The Eagles come into the game with a 2-2 mark in non-district action. Both teams have victories over GC rival Kerens this season.
Lion coach Jeremy Gantt is expecting the offense to keep rolling this week just as it was against Kemp. Quarterback Levi Hopper threw for 265 yards and three scores to lead the passing attack and running back Jalen Coleman rushed for 141 yards and 2 scores to lead the ground game. The Lions put up 518 total yards of offense and picked up 23 first downs in the game.
The defense played well also as the Lions held the Yellowjackets to 29 passing yards and only 8 first downs in the contest. The one negative, though, was the rushing attack of Kemp as they were able to rush for 192 yards in 37 carries. The defense did, however, force three turnovers. Defensive lineman Devon Hood came up with a fumble recovery while defensive backs Kelton Bell and Luis Mancilla each came up with interceptions.
The Lions won the rivalry game last year14-6 to open district play and didn't lose a district game on the field. Their only loss was a forfeit to Palmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.