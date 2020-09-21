Blooming Grove Lions at Mildred Eagles
(Blooming Grove advance)
7:30 p.m. Friday
Asby Stadium-Mildred
Records: 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 2-2; 7-3A DII Mildred 2-2
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: RB/DB Bubba Beacom, WR/DB Josh Glasco, HB/LB Trent Nicholson, OL/DL Ismael Ramirez.
Last Week: Blooming Grove lost to Kemp 20-12, Mildred lost to Italy 42-6
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions lost last Friday night to the Kemp Yellowjackets by a 20-12 score. It was a game which saw the Lions offense lose three fumbles, suffer three interceptions, and also had a punt blocked in the loss.
With all of the offensive troubles, the game rested on the defense. The defense actually faired well given the awful field position they were presented with due to all the turnovers. Kemp only managed 181 total yards in the game. However, they were given excellent field position on their scoring drives. Their first touchdown drive started at the Lions 32 thanks to the blocked punt, their second scoring drive started at the Lions 42 after an interception, and their last scoring drive started at the Lions 30 after yet another interception.
In fact it was the Lion defense that got the teams first touchdown of the game. A nice 39 yard punt by Lion punter Kelton Bell was downed at the one and on the second play from there the left side of the Lion defensive line forced a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by Timmy Hamilton.
There were not a lot of offensive bright spots for Blooming Grove. One of them, however, came late in the game when quarterback Hamilton hooked up with wide receiver Josh Glasco on an 83 yard scoring strike.
The Lions will need to put that loss behind them because the district opener is on tap this Friday as they travel to Mildred to take on the Eagles. All the games count from now on out and getting that first district win is very important.
