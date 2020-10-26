Blooming Grove Lions vs. Dallas Gateway Gators
7:30 p.m. Friday-October 30
Gateway Field-Dallas
Records: 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 5-3, 3-1; 7-3A DII Gateway 4-4, 0-4.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: OL/DL Chris Castillo, OL/DL Jesus Sanchez, RB/LB Jackson Hoover, WR/DB Justus Revill; Dallas Gateway: DT Kourtney Ellis, WR Jaylin Patterson, QB Datravon Lake, RB Keylon Johnson.
Last Week: Blooming Grove forfeited to Palmer, Gateway lost to Scurry-Rosser 52-8.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions have had the past two Friday nights off, one scheduled and one not. The Lions had a scheduled bye on the 16th and an unscheduled one on the 23rd. That last one was due to corona virus concerns and resulted in a very important game against Palmer having to be forfeited. With that forfeit Palmer improves to 4-1 in district action and the Lions are now 3-1 along with Rice. Edgewood is still in the picture as well with their 3-2 district mark.
The Lions hope to keep their strong rushing attack going this week. Against Scurry-Rosser a couple of weeks ago the Lions had 509 yards of total offense with 425 of that coming on the ground. Lion back Bubba Beacom recorded a season high 196 yards on the ground and Timmy Hamilton rushed for 155 more. Quarterback Kelton Bell finished with 74 on the ground and also threw 2 touchdown passes, both to receiver Justus Revill.
The Lions defense played well against Scurry-Rosser, limiting them to 89 rushing yards. The defense did give up 173 passing yards but they also came up with three interceptions. Those picks were by Revill, Bryson Fisher, and Beacom.
The Gators started off 4-0 but have tailed off with the start of district play, going 0-4. They return 5 offensive starters and 7 defensive starters from last year's squad that went 0-10.
