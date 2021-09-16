Kemp Yellowjackets at Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
Lion Stadium
Records: 8-3A DI Kemp 0-2, 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 1-1
Players To Watch: Kemp: WR/DB Collin Boyle, QB/DB Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, RB/LB Hyden Stevenson; Blooming Grove: WR/RB/LB Timmy Hamilton, WR/DE Carter Grant, WR/LB Ben Baumgartner, OL/DL Fidel Avalos.
Update: The Kemp Yellowjackets lost their game last week to Scurry-Rosser 52-15. The loss dropped the ‘Jackets to 0-2 on the young season after they lost their opener to Mabank 48-6. Kemp plays in one of the tougher districts in 3A-Division I as they are in with Eustace, Fairfield, Groesbeck, Malakoff, and Teague.
Yellowjacket coach Justin Stephens returns 9 offensive and 7 defensive starters from their 3-7 bi-district finalist squad last year. Quarterback Thompson leads the offensive charge along with running back Stevenson. Boyle, Pringle, and wide receiver Braden Gibbons are the primary receiving targets.
The Lions were scheduled to play West last Friday night in West but the game was cancelled due to sickness in Blooming Grove high school that affected many of the Lion players. This week is Homecoming for the Lions.
Coach Jeremy Gantt hopes the week off does not affect the positive momentum that his squad built, both offensively and defensively, against Kerens in the Lions' 51-6 win Sept. 2. That game saw the Lions put up 248 rushing yards and 107 passing yards in the win.
The Lions defense played great as well, limiting the Bobcats to 13 rushing yards and 107 passing yards. The passing yards are a little misleading as 78 of those came on the last play of the game. The Lion defense also came up with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and forced two safeties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.