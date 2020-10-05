Blooming Grove Lions at Scurry-Rosser Wildcats
7:30 p.m. Friday-October 9
Wildcat Stadium-Scurry Rosser
Records: 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 4-2, 2-0; 7-3A DII Scurry-Rosser 2-3, 0-1
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: RB/DB Bubba Beacom, WR/DE Carter Grant, OL/DL Devon Hood, OL/DL Trey Daniels, Scurry-Rosser: LB Preston Johnson, WR/DB Terrell Blanton, QB Tanner Vaughn, WR/LB Trey Wheeler.
Last Week: Blooming Grove defeated Edgewood 18-15, Scurry-Rosser had a bye. Scurry-Rosser lost to Edgewood 49-21 a week earlier.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions used their “never say quit” attitude last week against Edgewood as their offense drove 68 yards in the final 2:42 of the game to get a touchdown that produced the 18-15 win and improved their record to 2-0 in district play. A two yard touchdown run by Bubba Beacom with three seconds remaining secured the win for the Lions.
It was a total team effort for head coach Ervin Chandler’s Lions as he received good play from both his offensive unit and his defensive unit. The Lions finally were able to get the running game going as Beacom led the way with 80 yards on 9 carries. Timmy Hamilton picked up 52 on 13 tries and Kelton Bell finished with 47 on 8 attempts. Beacom, Justus Revill, Bryson Fisher, Trent Nicholson, and Jackson Hoover all caught passes from Hamilton and Bell during the course of the contest.
The biggest defensive play of the game for the Lions came in the third quarter when defensive back Revill stepped in front of an Edgewood pass attempt to intercept it on the full run. His return of 62 yards pushed the ball to the 4 to set up an eventual touchdown pass from Hamilton to Revill to put the Lions up 12-7. Colton Nicholson came up with an important fumble recovery to stop one Edgewood drive and Hamilton, Fisher, De’Marco Debrow, and Bell all came up with big plays from their defensive back spots. Trent Nicholson played very well from his middle linebacker spot and the entire defensive line had their moments as well.
The Wildcats were on a bye last week but were coming off a 49-21 loss to Edgewood back on September 25. They return 5 offensive starters and 6 defensive starters from a club that went 3-7 last season.
