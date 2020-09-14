Blooming Grove Lions vs. Kemp Yellowjackets
7:30 p.m. Friday, September 18
Yellow Jacket Stadium-Kemp
Records: 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 2-1, 8-3A DI Kemp 0-3
Players To Watch: Blooming Grove Lions: WR/DB Bryson Fisher, OL/DL Adam Tovar, OL/DL Kian Long, QB/DB Kelton Bell; Kemp Yellowjackets: DE Tanner Mullins, LB Trent McBride, QB Collin Boyle, RB Hayden Stevenson,
Last Week: Blooming Grove lost to West 28-7. Kemp lost to Scurry-Rosser 21-14
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions suffered their first defeat of the season last Friday night 28-7 at the hands of the West Trojans. The game was close for three quarters before the size of the Trojans line and their senior experience wore down the undermanned Lions.
The Lions struggled offensively most of the game, but a big highlight came early in the contest when quarterback Kelton Bell hooked up with receiver Bryson Fisher for a big 94 yard pass play that set up the Lions only score of the game. That score was a one yard run by Omar Mandujano. Bell finished with 102 passing yards and added another 25 on the ground.
Middle linebacker Trent Nicholson continued his strong performance for coach Ervin Chandler’s Lions. Nicholson was all over the field making plays for the defense. Bubba Beacom, Josh Glasco, and Justus Revill also had strong defensive efforts for the Lions.
Kemp comes into the game looking for the first win of the year. The Yellow Jackets have suffered losses to Palmer, Mabank, and Scurry-Rosser. Palmer and Scurry-Rosser both play in Blooming Grove's district, which means this week's non-district game will be somewhat of a barometer for the Lions.
The Yellow Jackets return 7 offensive and 8 defensive starters from last years squad. Head coach Lee Wilkins says the strength of his team is his offensive and defensive lines.
