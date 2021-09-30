Blooming Grove Lions at Edgewood Bulldogs
7:30 p.m. Friday
At I.T. James Memorial Stadium, Edgewood
Records: Blooming Grove: 3-1, 1-0; Edgewood: 3-2, 1-0
Players To Watch: Blooming Grove: OL/DL Trey Daniels, OL/DL Adam Sanchez, OL/DL/K Chris Castillo, LB Trent Nicholson; Edgewood: RB Nate Sims, QB Hayden Wilcoxson, LB Noah Boone, WR/LB Lukas Grace.
Last Week: Blooming Grove defeated Mildred 21-12; Edgewood defeated Scurry-Rosser 50-36.
Update: The Blooming Grove Lions struggled somewhat last week at home against the Mildred Eagles but eventually came away with a 21-12 win in the district opener for both teams. The passing game of the Lions was not as crisp as in games past but the running of Timmy Hamilton and Jalen Coleman help set the tone for the win. Hamilton led the way with 87 yards rushing and scored a touchdown on the ground and was on the receiving end of a scoring toss from quarterback Levi Hopper. Hopper added the other score on a quarterback sneak. Receivers Noah Hutchison and Bryson Fisher led the pass catching for the Lions.
The Lions defense actually played fairly well except for the final two minutes of the game. That was when the Eagles scored their two touchdowns. Cornerback Fisher had a nice game with three pass knockdowns and Ben Baumgartner had a strong game from his linebacker spot and came up with a fumble recovery to kill one Eagle drive.
The Bulldogs got into a shootout with Scurry-Rosser last Friday night and were able to come out on top 50-36. The Bulldogs return 8 offensive and 7 defensive starters from last years 6-5 Bi-District finalist team. They finished 4-2 in the district.
Quarterback Wilcoxen returns to lead the offense and running back Sims, who suffered an ACL injury last year, returns to anchor the running back spot. The defense is anchored by linebackers Boone and Christian Campuzano and defensive backs Austin Hayes and Kirk Dillard.
