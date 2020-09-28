Kerens at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
RECORDS: Kerens 1-4. Dawson is 3-2.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Kerens: OL/DL Ethan Demoss, RB/DB Damarya Baxter, WR/DB Bryn Davis, WR/DB Jason Burleson. Dawson: QB/DB Cade Onstott, WR/DB Isaiah Johnson, OL/DL Trent Sherrard, RB/DB Colby Springer.
LAST WEEK: Kerens lost another tough one, this time to Chilton, 6-0. The Bobcats continued to play stellar defense, allowing only one touchdown with just 26 seconds remaining in the half. But it was enough for the Pirates to escape with the win. Josh Brown led Kerens in rushing with 39 yards, while Damarya Baxter rushed for 38 yards and passed for another 29 yards. Dawson closed out the non-district portion of the schedule with a resounding 55-0 rout of neighboring Hubbard. Bodey Martinez got things started for Dawson, returning an interception for a touchdown, and then adding a 24-yard scoring reception to give Dawson a lead they would never relinquish. The Bulldog defense made life miserable for the Jaguars, holding Hubbard to only 84 yards of total offense the entire night. Da’Mariyea Hamilton and Cade Onstott would add two touchdowns each, and Ja’Mariyea Hamilton led all rushers with 93 yards.
UPDATE: With the beginning of District 8-2A DI play, Dawson, along with Italy, looks to be the favorites for the loop title. Kerens, with a stout defense, is in position to claim one of the final two playoff berths. An upset win by Kerens would increase the young Bobcats playoff chances, while a win by the Bulldogs would keep Dawson on track for a week 10 showdown with the Gladiators.
Not much recent history between the two Golden Circle schools, only having met four times in the last 22 seasons. Kerens won all four games by a combined score of 149-12 in 2010-13. After beating Meridian in the season opener, Kerens has dropped 4 straight games, including two to bigger 3A schools.
After losing to Blooming Grove, 20-0, in week 2, Kerens has lost the last three games by a total of nine points. In those three losses, the Bobcat defense has only given up fewer than 10 points per game, including allowing only one touchdown twice. That defense will be tested by an explosive Dawson offense that has shown more versatility this season than in recent memory. While still operating out of a traditional wishbone set, the Bulldogs have added an efficient passing attack. The Bulldogs will also switch quarterbacks, bringing in a now healthy Isaiah Johnson, to give the offense a different look.
