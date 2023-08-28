Leon at Dawson
7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: District 10-2A DII Dawson is 1-0. District 12-2A DI Leon is 1-0
Players to Watch: Leon: QB Brock Bumpers, RB Landon Thomas, WR Brady Rohrer, WR Cooper Stevens. Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, RB Corey Springer, WR/DB Hastin Easley, WR/DB Elijah Allen.
Update: Leon has nine starters on each side of the line returning and is trying to bounce back from a 3-8 season that included a 40-14 loss to Dawson. The Cougars opened last week with a 27-21 victory over Rosebud-Lott at home, where Bumpers completed 7-of-12 passes for 72 yards and Thomas ran for 61 yards to lead the way,
Dawson got off to an great start under new coach Bryan Kelley, who came home to Dawson after an impressive 17-year career as an assistant coach at some of the top programs (including Allen and Waco Midway) in Texas. This will be Kelley's first home game and the Dawson fans will no doubt welcome one of their own to Mitchell with a strong show of support. The Bulldogs hammered Rio Vista 40-13 on the road last week.
Easley caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 14 yards and two more TDs, and made nine tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and he recovered a fumble. Springer ran for 148 yards on 13 carries, and scored on a 22-yard run, Allen ran for 53 yards on five carries and made nine tackles to go along with an interception.
Boatright gained 60 yards on seven carries and had another big night in the air, completing 13-of-21 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
