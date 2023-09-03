Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Corey Springer, seen here taking a pitchout from Brant Boatright, rushed for 147 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 75-yard run last week against Leon. Springer ended last year's thriller against Axtell with an interception at the Dawson 30 with 16 seconds left in the game. He also rushed for 122 yards in last year's 44-38 win at Axtell. He has rushed for 295 yards on 28 carries (10.5 yard per carry average) in Dawson's two victories this year.