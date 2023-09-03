GC Football Preview
Axtell at Dawson
7 p.m. Friday
At Mitchell Field
Records District 10-2A DII Dawson (2-0) at District 7-2A DI Axtell 2-0.
Players to watch: Dawson: RB Corey Springer, WR/DB Hastin Easley, WR/DB Elijah Allen, QB Brant Boatright. Axtel: QB Coldyn Horn, WR/LB Kelby Hollingsworth, RB Tyson Michel, WR/DB Troy Arlett.
Update: Not only are both teams unbeaten but neither Dawson nor Axtell has trailed in a game this season. Both programs are coming off winning seasons and playoff appearances. Both won eight games in 2022 and both are predicted to finish as the runner-up in their district.
Oh, one more thing: Last year's showdown was a classic -- a non-stop thriller that Dawson won 44-38. It was a back-and-forth beauty that saw Horn lead Axtell all night and Boatright throw six touchdown passes for Dawson.
Horn forged a 38-38 tie with seven minutes left with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Arlitt, and a two-point conversion pass Hollingsworth to set up the dramatic finish that came complete with the play of the night, an interception by Springer at the Dawson 30 with 16 seconds left that sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.
Now, with all of those key players back, the teams will do it again. Axtell Coach Craig Horn, who wins everywhere he goes and turned Axtell's program around last year, will definitely have his Longhorns ready while Dawson comes into the game with Coach Bryan Kelley, a Dawson native who returned to his alma mater this year after coaching at some of the top programs in Texas. Kelley won his first game at Mitchell Field last week.
"We know all about this game and playing Axtell,'' he said "We've been aware of this game for a while."
Springer is off to a torrid start for Dawson. He ran for 147 yards on 15 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run in last week's 22-16 win over Leon and now has rushed for 295 yards on 28 carries (10.5 yard per carry average) in Dawson's two victories.
Coldyn Horn, who was the District 7-2A DI MVP last season and Texas Football magazine's pick to win the award again, is off to a great start for the Longhorns. He has led the Longhorns offense, which has outscored opponents 93-3 in two games. He had 195 yards of offense and threw three touchdowns against Dawson last year.
Look for a packed crowd at Mitchell and another classic Friday night.
